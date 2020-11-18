1/1
William M. Sauls Jr.
William M. Sauls, Jr.
November 16, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - William M. Sauls, Jr., 90, son of William Meadows and Mattie Belle Wooten Sauls, died after a long battle with Cancer. He was a lifelong resident of the Columbia area and member of Main Street United Methodist Church. He attended Long Branch School and Brookland Cayce High School. Bill was a proud member of the US Marine Corp serving in World War II and the Korean Conflict. A highlight in 2014 was his participation in the Honor Flight with his sponsor Wiley Roberts. Bill was involved in the printing industry prior to joining his wife Jean in the trucking business for 32 years prior to their retirement in 2016.
Bill was active in coaching in St. Andrews Little League, Pony League, Colt League and American Legion baseball in the St Andrews area, in the mid 1960's thru the late 1970's. He was a devoted Gamecock fan.
Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jean Hall Sauls; children, Tony (Eulette) Sauls, Kim (Bob) Crutchfield, Jeff (Susan) Sauls, Ronnie (Linda) Morris, and Tim Morris; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Service will be held at Bar-Price Funeral Home, Lexington, at 9:00am on Thursday, 11/19/20 with burial at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC, at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.
Online register at barr-price.com


Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Service
09:00 AM
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
NOV
19
Burial
11:00 AM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
