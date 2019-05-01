Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Manley Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



William H. Manley, Jr. LEXINGTON William H. Manley, Jr., 86, died April 25, 2019 at NHC HealthCare, Lexington after a long illness. He was born December 19, 1932 in Westfield, Massachusetts to the late William H. Manley, Sr. and Mary Wozenski Manley. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Josephine Tower. He was married to his loving wife, Janet, for 52 years. William served his county in the United States Army during the Korean conflict until his honorable discharge in 1955. William was employed by the Veterans Administration for 25 years. He worked at multiple VA facilities on the east coast. He finished his VA career as the Assistant Director in Nashville, TN and the Director of VA Hospitals in Northport, NY and Batavia, NY. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael (Stacy) Manley of Lexington, SC, a daughter, Mary Anne (Bob) Maples of Powder Springs, GA, four grandchildren, Patrick, Anna, and Quinn Manley of Lexington, SC and Amanda Maples of Powder Springs, GA. Additional family includes a sister, Virginia Plummer, of Maine as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral mass will be at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery, Saugerties, NY. A heartfelt thanks to all the staff at NHC HealthCare, Lexington, especially the Jasmine unit for their excellent care, good company, and emotional support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation to the South Carolina online at https://alz.org/sc or via mail at the SC Chapter 901 South Pine Street, Lower Level, Spartanburg, SC 29302 in William Manley's honor. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411 Published in The State on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.