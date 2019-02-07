Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William "Billy" Nathan Martin GASTON - William "Billy" Nathan Martin, Jr., 44 of Gaston, South Carolina passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina August 5, 1974 to the late William Nathan Martin, Sr.and Penny Gray McGee. He never met a stranger. Always looking for the good in everyone. If he saw someone in need, he was always there to help. He leaves behind a large group of true friends. Billy is survived by the Love of his life, his wife, Amanda "Mandie" Powell Martin, his 2 sons who he was so proud of, Kyle & Tyler Martin, his precious daughter, Bella Martin who had him wrapped around her little finger. His mother Penny Gray McGee (Jim) of Washington, GA. Also survived by his stepmother, Kathy Martin who he loved very much. His brothers, Adam (Amber) Martin of Columbia and David (Lissie) George of Colorado. Billy was preceded in death by his dad, William Nathan Martin, Sr. The family will receive friends at Moseley Funeral home of West Columbia on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6-8pm and the funeral will be Saturday, February 9, 1:00pm in the chapel at Moseley Funeral Home followed by graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

