Dr. William Pearce McCall, III IRMO Dr. William Pearce McCall, III, 81, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side. Pearce was born August 5, 1938, in Birmingham, Alabama, to William and Katherine McCall. He was a graduate of Dreher High School. He was the recipient of a Doctorate of Psychology from the University of South Carolina, where he was a third generation member of ATO. Dr. McCall dedicated 20 years of his career at Midlands Technical College, where he was Dean of Arts and Sciences. In 1984, he founded an innovative computer-based psychological testing service called CompuGuide. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Bettye McCall, a daughter, Marla McCall Castillo (Ricardo), two granddaughters, Brandy Tiedemann (Robert), Sonovia Perez (Jonathan), four great-granddaughters and a sister, Alice McCall Martin (Jack). The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. J Frank Martin, Jr., Jack Hagood and the staff of Heart of Hospice. Dr. McCall was a lifelong animal lover. Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. McCall's honor to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 6, 2020