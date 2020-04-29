Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Meredith Manning Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

William Meredith Manning, Jr. 1922 2020 WEST COLUMBIA - Wyndham Meredith Manning, Jr. (Nym), 98, died April 26, 2020. Born in Charleston, SC, on February 10, 1922, he lived most of his early life in Stateburg. He was a son of the late Wyndham Meredith and Laura Anne Stevens Manning. He was the grandson of Governor Richard I. Manning III. He enlisted in the US Army Air Corp several weeks before Pearl Harbor. After receiving pilot training on the West Coast, he flew as First Pilot for B24 heavy bombers. In January 1942, he arrived in China under the command of Gen. Claire Chennault. In November, 1943, and on his 62nd combat mission, his plane went down while returning to his home base. With the assistance of friendly Chinese villagers and by avoiding the Japanese forces that had invaded China, he made his way back to an American military base after over three weeks in the jungles. Because of the severe shortage of pilots, within a few days he returned to flying from Burma - "over the Hump" (Himalayas) - and into China. After his 99th combat mission he was sent home to be treated for injuries he received when he bailed out. For his service to his country, he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, and numerous other citations. All of this before his 22nd Birthday. After the war, he returned to college to graduate from Clemson College with a degree in Horticulture. Having been raised on a farm, he had a love for the land and for working it. After retirement, his home garden was a showplace. He collected seeds and propagated unusual plants from his travels. He was married to the love of his life, Susan McDowell Simrill Manning, for 63 years before her death in 2007. They raised their family in Columbia and later in Greenville when he took a job with Daniel Construction Company. Later he worked in sales for Southern Weaving Company. He spent his later years in real estate. Described by one of his children as a man who perfected the art of social distancing, he did, however, find great pleasure in his association with the St. Andrews Society and his ROMEO group in Greenville and in escorting his wife to her many, many functions. He is survived by his brother, Bernard Manning of Still Hopes; his sons, Wyndham Manning, III, (Bunny) of Jacksonville, FL, and Frank Manning (Campbell) of Greenville; daughters, Susan Sheard (Jack) and Laura Williams (David) of Columbia; grandchildren, Jackson Sheard, Jr. (Marlene), Susanna McDowell Kuenn (Jeff), Emily Glassel (Sean), Elliot Manning, Wyndham Manning IV, David Williams (Amanda), Lolly Hodge (Dave), Quinn Manning, Neil Manning (Courtney) and Margaret Manning; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is predecessed by his brothers, Richard Irvine Manning and Charles Stevens Manning, and by his sister, Elizabeth Manning Clewe. The service for Mr. Manning will be announced at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the remarkably kind and dedicated staff of Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, especially to Robert Sumpter who took care of him during his 7 years in skilled nursing, and to Heart of Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Residents Assistance Fund, Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, 1 Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169 or to Heart of Hospice Foundation, 134 Columbus St., Charleston, SC 29403, or to the . Memories and Condolences may be shared at

