William Michael Means MYRTLE BEACH - William Michael Means,66, of Myrtle Beach passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. Means, Sr and Miriam Myers Means of Rock Hill and his sister Brenda Barker (Bill) also of Rock Hill, SC. Michael is survived by his two loving brothers Wayne of Orlando, Florida and Joe and his wife Cathy of Columbia, SC. Additionally, he is survived by his three beloved nephews, Trey, Blake, and Britt Means all of Columbia, SC. A private memorial service will be held for Michael at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store