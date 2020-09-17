1/
William Michael Means
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Michael Means MYRTLE BEACH - William Michael Means,66, of Myrtle Beach passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. Means, Sr and Miriam Myers Means of Rock Hill and his sister Brenda Barker (Bill) also of Rock Hill, SC. Michael is survived by his two loving brothers Wayne of Orlando, Florida and Joe and his wife Cathy of Columbia, SC. Additionally, he is survived by his three beloved nephews, Trey, Blake, and Britt Means all of Columbia, SC. A private memorial service will be held for Michael at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved