William Mills
1935 - 2020
William "Bill" Mills
October 8, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - William "Bill" Mills, 85 passed away Thursday, October 08, 2020. He was born July 26, 1935 in Lexington, S.C. to the late Walter and Gertrude Mills Craps. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a son, William "Billy" Mills Jr.
Mr. Mills is survived by his three daughters, Lynda Pelusio (Jim), Janet Roche (Bill), Michelle Robinson (Mike), and daughter in-law Vicky Mills (Billy). Bill was the proud grandfather of Michaela and Alexis Mills (Billy), Shannon Baker (Lynda), Shawn Chandler (Lynda), Trey and Richy Bacon (Lynda), Brandon and Maegen Cassidy (Janet) and Noah Robinson (Michelle). Bill also had seven great grandchildren.
Bill was a devout Christian and a member of Willow Ridge Church. Bill was a loving and devoted, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all. He was retired from AT&T where he had worked for 30 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. Bill loved spending time with his family and friends. He looked forward to Sunday School and daily devotionals, walking at the Leisure Center, eating lunch with friends and dancing with friends at Yellow Rock weekly.
Services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington located at 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, S.C. 29072 with a burial to follow at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Road, West Columbia, S.C. 29170. Family will receive friends after the graveside service.
Memorials may be made to: The Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike Virginia Beach, VA 23463. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
OCT
14
Burial
Southland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
1 entry
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
