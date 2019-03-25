William M. O'Hern COLUMBIA - A graveside service for William M. O'Hern, 81, who passed away on March 22, 2019 will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. O'Hern was born November 14, 1937 in Syracuse, NY to William and Mary (Brown) O'Hern. A graduate of SUNY Morrisville, he served his country proudly with the New York State Air National Guard and as a 20 year veteran of the Syracuse Police Department. Bill was dedicated to his family and will be remembered for his friendly disposition. He made the best out of any situation and always had a kind word to share. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters, Mary Catherine Indick and Betty Silvia. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Renee O'Hern, a sister, Patty Kolodzie (Paul) and a brother-in-law, Ralph Rochon (Carla). The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to his special care giver, Muhamat and to the staff of Home Instead and Always Best Care for their support and care. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William O';Hern.
Published in The State on Mar. 25, 2019