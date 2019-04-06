William F. O'Neil COLUMBIA A graveside service for William F. O'Neil, 71, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Elmwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or or to Vietnam Veterans of America at VVA.org. Mr. O'Neil was born July 28, 1947 in Washington, IN, and passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was a son of the late Norma June Trailer and William O'Neil. Mr. O'Neil was a retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, having served our country from 1964 1985, and was then employed by Orkin Exterminating for 20 years. He was an avid bowler and loved salmon fishing. Mr. O'Neil is survived by his daughters, Victoria June O'Neil, Shana Mae O'Neil Herrington (Robby), Tamara Renee Hawes (Brian), Angie Lynn Kerrigan (James), Jennifer Marie Davis; grandchildren, William Scott Daye, Robert Daniel Herrington, Andrew William Wilson, Alyssa Marie Wilson, Marcus Shawn Davis II, William Bradley Scott, Javion Johnson, Ashleigh Marie Fredrickson, Angelina, Alexander, Anthony Howes; brother, Charles Wayne Naylor (Frances); sister, Carol Beth Jackson (Alan); niece, Tracy Naylor-Cox; nephews, Joshua and Caleb Jackson, all of Owensboro, KY. He was predeceased by parents, William O'Neil, Norma June Trailer, Charles "Bud" Naylor; daughter, Nichole Marie O'Neil and, also, granddaughter, Ember Autumn Herrington. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 6, 2019