William O. Coleman HOPKINS - William O. Coleman, 85, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A gathering of family and friends will be held 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. William was born August 10, 1933 in Saluda to the late George and Dorothy Duffy Coleman. He was the faithful husband of Weita Snelgrove Coleman and together they made the Lower Richland community their home. He was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church for over 60 years. William worked for the McGregor family on their dairy farm and later hauled milked for Pet Dairy. In 1968, William and Weita started Coleman Well Drilling, where he drilled wells and installed pumps for over 30 years in the Lower Richland community. William was also passionate about breeding beef cattle. In 2003 his prized bull, "Woodie" was named Reserved Grand Champion at the Houston Livestock Show. That same year, William and Weita were honored at the SC Cattlemen's Association for Purebred Breeder of the Year. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Weita Coleman; brothers, Ted Coleman and Thad Coleman. Survivors include h8is sister, Hannah Hallman; a daughter, Millie Coleman Atkinson and her husband Dr. Paul Atkinson; two granddaughters, Laura Limbrick and her husband Steven, Elizabeth Norris and husband James; three great-grandsons, Josiah Paul Norris, Joshua William Limbrick and David Andrew Norris. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Irma McMillion, who has been an extra special friend and companion in recent years. In addition, special thanks to his cow buddy, Ward Richardson for his many acts of kindness through the years. William's family would like to thank Lighthouse Hospice for their outstanding staff during these past few months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon UMC, 10220 Garners Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044; Lighthouse Hospice, 110 Oak Park Dr., Irmo, SC 29063 and Boy's Farm, P.O. Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108; or to the . Please sign the online guestbook at

