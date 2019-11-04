Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ogburn. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Rowan ARP Church Send Flowers Obituary

William R. Ogburn CAMDEN - William R. "Bill" Ogburn, 99, went home to his Lord November 2, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1920 to the late Lewis Perry and Julia Bowers Ogburn. He married Dorothy Hudson on November 23, 1940. Bill was a proud American and valiantly served in the 10th Armored Division under Gen. Patton during WWII during the Battle of the Bulge, Trier and Bastogne. He was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and other distinguished medals. Bill was a man of strong faith, an active member, and Elder Emeritus, of Rowan ARP Church. He was loved and respected by all who met him. Bill was a man of many talents. He operated heavy equipment on road construction and had been licensed for real estate, contracting, insurance and securities. He retired from the USPO. He loved his family, giving hugs, gardening, traveling with friends and square dancing with the Camden Hi-Steppers. Surviving are his daughter, Beverly Sheorn (Elliott); son, William R. Ogburn, Jr.; grandsons, Rob Sheorn (Kim), Mark Sheorn (Monica), Hudson Ogburn; great-grandchildren, Bradley, Wesley, Chance and McCall Sheorn; sister, Reba Truesdale; and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 74 years, Dorothy; parents; brothers, Randolph and Mendel Ogburn; and sister, Katherine Hudson. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Rowan ARP Church. A private family burial will be held in Longtown Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. His grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rowan ARP Church or a . Sign the online register at

