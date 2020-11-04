William Oliver "Bill" Smith

August 24, 1937 - November 29, 2020

Sumter, South Carolina - William Oliver "Bill" Smith age 83 died at Prisma Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C. on October 29 after a brief illness.

Born August 24, 1937 in Miami, Florida, he was the son of the late Kirk Lamb Smith Sr. and the late Montine Studstill Smith. Bill was also preceded in death by a brother, Kirk Lamb Smith Jr., sister-in-law Gene Sawyer Smith, and niece Anne Smith.

He is survived by three nephews, Larry Smith (Susan Simmons) of Sumter, S.C., Kerry Smith (Tammy) Lexington, S.C., and Stan Smith (Tamra) of Sumter, S.C.

Bill attended public schools in Albany where he developed into a fine baseball player and excelled in American Legion ball. After high school Bill matriculated at the Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, Georgia where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended Asbury Seminary, in Wilmore, Kentucky where he earned a graduate degree in theology. Bill started his ministry soon after graduation and served the homeless and underprivileged in the Albany area for years through missions and shelters that he maintained. Bill spent most of his adult life in Southwestern Georgia, but also enjoyed international travel including mission work in the Philippines. Bill had a passionate interest in history, particularly European and Middle Eastern studies. He was an avid student of the Bible. After the death of a beloved aunt in McRae, Georgia, Bill relocated to Rembert, S.C. in 1998 to be closer to family, particularly his sole sibling Kirk Jr. In S.C. Bill continued his ministry and utilized several forms of radio and internet broadcasts to get his messages out to listeners. Bill became a member of Faith Church of the Nazarene, in Lugoff, S.C. where he cultivated many close friendships. Bill had a lifelong love of dogs, often enjoying the companionship of several at a time. Bill particularly loved holidays and spending time with family and friends while enjoying a hearty meal. Bill was a recent resident of the Blue Ridge Nursing Home in Sumter, S.C.

Services for Bill will be graveside at Buena Vista City Cemetery, Georgia where he will be interred beside his parents.

Memorials can be made to Faith Church of the Nazarene, 1033 Ridgeway Rd, Lugoff, SC 29078.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.





