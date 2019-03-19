Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Painter, Sr. SUMTER - Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Painter, Sr., 80, husband of Iris Kirven Painter, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Born May 17, 1938 in Greenville, SC, he lived in the Sumter community for 54 years. He was the son of the late Dr. Thomas L. Painter and Carrie L. Painter. He was twice married first to the late Percy Lea Hughes Painter and then to Iris Kirven Painter. Dr. Painter graduated from Mauldin High School in Greenville County, and held a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Furman University (1960), Master of Arts Degree from Appalachian State University (1968), and a Doctorate in Education from the University of South Carolina (1980). He was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and served during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Dr. Painter served as an experienced public school administrator and educator in the South Carolina Public School System for more than 38 years. He served as Assistant Professor of Education at Troy State University from 2000 to 2002, and as director for 1990 to 2000. He served as Director of Instruction for School District 17 from 1985 to 1989, and as Director of Grants and Technology from 1979-1985. He also served as Adjunct Professor for Troy State University, Golden Gate University and the University of South Carolina. Additionally, he was a former principal of Alice Drive Junior High/ Middle school, as well as a former football and track coach for the former Edmunds High School and led them as Head Track Coach to become the State Champions in 1967. Dr. Painter was first elected as a member of the Sumter City Council in November 1984 and served continuously through November 2012. He served as Mayor Pro Tempore twice 1985-1987 and 2010-2012) during his tenure on City Council. Over the years, Dr. Painter provided exemplary service on a number of boards and commissions, some of which were: Governor Edwards Task Force for Early Childhood Education, Governor Riley's Education Reform Act Task Force, South Carolina Regional Council of Governments, Sumter Development Board, Sumter County School Consolidation Transition Committee (Co-Chairperson), Santee-Wateree Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Board, Salvation-Army Boys & Girls Club Board (Past Chairperson), South Carolina United Way Board (Two-Time Past Chairperson), Sumter United Way Board (Past Chairperson), Municipal Association of South Carolina Board, Municipal Association of South Carolina Local Options Sales Tax Task Force, Grace Baptist Church Deacon Board (Four-Time Past Chairperson), and was a former member of the Palmetto Rotary Club. He was currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Sumter Education Foundation and has served on the Board of Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments since 1985 (Three-Time Past Chairperson). He was also a member of the Sumter-Shaw Military Affairs Committee. Surviving are his wife of Sumter; his children, Lea Ann Wright (Jim), William T. Painter, Jr. (Julie), Lara K. Richardson (David), and D. Hayne Painter (Kelly); one brother, Maurice Painter (Sharon); two stepchildren, Sheri Corbett Wall (Ron) and C. Mitchell Corbett; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 6 step-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at 2 P.M. Friday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Nick Cheek, Dr. David Richardson and Rev. Ashley Cheek officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and other times at the home, 132 Tucson Drive. Memorials may be made to the Sumter Education Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to

Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Painter, Sr. SUMTER - Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Painter, Sr., 80, husband of Iris Kirven Painter, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Born May 17, 1938 in Greenville, SC, he lived in the Sumter community for 54 years. He was the son of the late Dr. Thomas L. Painter and Carrie L. Painter. He was twice married first to the late Percy Lea Hughes Painter and then to Iris Kirven Painter. Dr. Painter graduated from Mauldin High School in Greenville County, and held a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Furman University (1960), Master of Arts Degree from Appalachian State University (1968), and a Doctorate in Education from the University of South Carolina (1980). He was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran and served during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Dr. Painter served as an experienced public school administrator and educator in the South Carolina Public School System for more than 38 years. He served as Assistant Professor of Education at Troy State University from 2000 to 2002, and as director for 1990 to 2000. He served as Director of Instruction for School District 17 from 1985 to 1989, and as Director of Grants and Technology from 1979-1985. He also served as Adjunct Professor for Troy State University, Golden Gate University and the University of South Carolina. Additionally, he was a former principal of Alice Drive Junior High/ Middle school, as well as a former football and track coach for the former Edmunds High School and led them as Head Track Coach to become the State Champions in 1967. Dr. Painter was first elected as a member of the Sumter City Council in November 1984 and served continuously through November 2012. He served as Mayor Pro Tempore twice 1985-1987 and 2010-2012) during his tenure on City Council. Over the years, Dr. Painter provided exemplary service on a number of boards and commissions, some of which were: Governor Edwards Task Force for Early Childhood Education, Governor Riley's Education Reform Act Task Force, South Carolina Regional Council of Governments, Sumter Development Board, Sumter County School Consolidation Transition Committee (Co-Chairperson), Santee-Wateree Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Board, Salvation-Army Boys & Girls Club Board (Past Chairperson), South Carolina United Way Board (Two-Time Past Chairperson), Sumter United Way Board (Past Chairperson), Municipal Association of South Carolina Board, Municipal Association of South Carolina Local Options Sales Tax Task Force, Grace Baptist Church Deacon Board (Four-Time Past Chairperson), and was a former member of the Palmetto Rotary Club. He was currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Sumter Education Foundation and has served on the Board of Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments since 1985 (Three-Time Past Chairperson). He was also a member of the Sumter-Shaw Military Affairs Committee. Surviving are his wife of Sumter; his children, Lea Ann Wright (Jim), William T. Painter, Jr. (Julie), Lara K. Richardson (David), and D. Hayne Painter (Kelly); one brother, Maurice Painter (Sharon); two stepchildren, Sheri Corbett Wall (Ron) and C. Mitchell Corbett; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 6 step-grandchildren, 4 step great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at 2 P.M. Friday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Nick Cheek, Dr. David Richardson and Rev. Ashley Cheek officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. Thursday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and other times at the home, 132 Tucson Drive. Memorials may be made to the Sumter Education Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Funeral Home Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home

221 Broad Street

Sumter , SC 29150

(803) 775-9386 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close