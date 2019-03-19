Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Painter, Sr. SUMTER - Dr. William "Bill" Thomas Painter, Sr. 80, husband of Iris Kirven Painter, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Services will be announced by the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2019