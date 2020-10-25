William Patrick
December 3, 1947 - October 21, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - William David "Dave" Patrick graduated to his Father's House on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Born in West Jefferson, North Carolina on December 3, 1947, he was the son of Julus Patrick and the late Burl Patrick.
Dave graduated from Beaver Creek High School in West Jefferson and later attended Milligan College in Tennessee, receiving his BS degree in Chemistry and Psychology.
He married Wanda "Wendy" Hanselman on August 1, 1971. Dave was drafted into the US Army and served all of his time at Fort Jackson as a company clerk for Headquarters Command. While stationed at Fort Jackson, he was also the catcher on the Fort Jackson fast pitch softball team.
Upon leaving the Army, he taught Chemistry, Biology and Physical Science at Hopkins Junior High School and Lower Richland High School for 28 years, retiring in 2002.
He was an avid bowler and golfer but especially loved talking about his Washington Redskins and Alabama Crimson Tide, Cincinnati Reds, and loved the color Carolina blue for his North Carolina Tar Heels. He was a farmer at heart as he loved to plan and plant his gardens every year.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Wendy; two sons, Evan Ellsworth (Amanda), Kyle David (Katie); and the two biggest sparkles in his eyes, his two granddaughters, Ainsley Nicole (4) and Madison LeeAnn (2). Also surviving are his mother; three brothers; Larry (Pauline), of North Wilkesboro, NC, Wayne (Sandy), of Fleetwood, NC, and Gary (Ann), of North Wilkesboro, NC.; two sisters, Lois Grubb (Gwyn), of West Jefferson and Linda Miller (Rocky), of Mooresville, NC; as well as many, many loved nieces and nephews.
Dave attended Riverbend Community Church in Lexington, SC and treasured his friendships there.
We do not grieve as those who have no hope (1 Thess. 4:13) but we grieve. He will be missed dearly.
The funeral service for Mr. Patrick will be held 12 o'clock, Wednesday, October 28th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Pastors Jason Williams, Robbie McAlister and Ed Gross will officiate. A committal service and burial will follow with military honors at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, at 2 o'clock, with Chaplain Karen Diefendorf officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 11 o'clock. Mask and social distancing are required to create a safe environment for all. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the services may be viewed by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
In light of Dave's love for farming, flowers are encouraged. Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Avenue, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com