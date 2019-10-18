William "Chip" Preston Rampey, Jr. YORK, SC - William "Chip" Preston Rampey, Jr., of York, SC, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in York, SC with the Rev. Nellie Cloniger and Thomas B. McPhail officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the memorial service. Chip was born on November 30, 1968 in Columbia, SC. He is survived by his parents, William P. Rampey, Sr. and Frances Davidson Rampey, sons, William P. Rampey, III, Jackson Rampey, sisters, Catherine Rampey Harsey, and Elizabeth Rampey McMillan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity UMC Youth Program, PO Box 376, York, SC 29745. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com. Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Rampey family.
Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2019