Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Putnam. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

William F. "Bill" Putnam COLUMBIA - William F. "Bill" Putnam, 90, of Columbia, died Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Woodruff, South Carolina, he was a son of the late McDuffie and Lillian Sprouse Putnam. Bill was married to Marie Davis Putnam. After two years of service in the United States Army, Bill earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the former College of Business Administration, now the Darla Moore School of Business, at the University of South Carolina in 1955 and 1957 respectively. Immediately after earning his master's degree, he was invited to teach in the business school for one year, the beginning of what would become a nearly four-decade-long career at the university. Bill worked for three deans of the business school and in several capacities in the school: as assistant to the dean, assistant dean, associate dean and, finally, as senior associate dean and professor of economics. From 1970 to 1992, he was the university's faculty representative to the NCAA. In that role he developed a close friendship with Frank McGuire, the university's legendary men's basketball coach from 1964 to 1980. Bill was an honorary member of The Letterman Club and a member of Delta Sigma fraternity. In addition to his earlier teaching duties, Bill worked closely with the business community and was secretary of the Business Partnership Foundation, a role in which he continued for several years after 1992. He also was engaged in legislative lobbying on behalf of the university during the late 1980's. In 1989, the Friends of the Accounting Department created the William F. Putnam Scholarship, which is awarded annually to high-achieving accounting students. In 1993, Bill was named a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor the Darla Moore School of Business bestows. Also, in 1993, he received the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Carroll Campbell. Bill was awarded an honorary Doctor of Education from the University of South Carolina in 2015. Family was very important to Bill and he especially enjoyed their time together at Christmas, traveling with Marie, visits to Edisto Beach and classic cars. Bill loved playing golf, was a member of the Wildewood Country Club, and the Palmetto Club. He was a faithful member of North Trenholm Baptist Church and the Early Risers Sunday School class. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter, Lynn Putnam Richardson (Kenny); step-children, Shannon Schram (Al), Stephen Craft; grandchildren, Greg Putnam (Christine), Monty Putnam (Rachel), Matt Richardson (Christie), Caroline Glenn (Mikey); step-grandchildren, Kyle Schram, Rachel Schram, Caitlin Schram; 10 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Imogene "Jimmie" Scoggins; and son, Billy Scoggins Putnam. A service will be held at 12 o'clock, Tuesday, February 18th, in the worship center at North Trenholm Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the church chapel beginning at 11 o'clock. A private burial will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be to North Trenholm Baptist Church, Finish the Race Fund, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at

William F. "Bill" Putnam COLUMBIA - William F. "Bill" Putnam, 90, of Columbia, died Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born in Woodruff, South Carolina, he was a son of the late McDuffie and Lillian Sprouse Putnam. Bill was married to Marie Davis Putnam. After two years of service in the United States Army, Bill earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the former College of Business Administration, now the Darla Moore School of Business, at the University of South Carolina in 1955 and 1957 respectively. Immediately after earning his master's degree, he was invited to teach in the business school for one year, the beginning of what would become a nearly four-decade-long career at the university. Bill worked for three deans of the business school and in several capacities in the school: as assistant to the dean, assistant dean, associate dean and, finally, as senior associate dean and professor of economics. From 1970 to 1992, he was the university's faculty representative to the NCAA. In that role he developed a close friendship with Frank McGuire, the university's legendary men's basketball coach from 1964 to 1980. Bill was an honorary member of The Letterman Club and a member of Delta Sigma fraternity. In addition to his earlier teaching duties, Bill worked closely with the business community and was secretary of the Business Partnership Foundation, a role in which he continued for several years after 1992. He also was engaged in legislative lobbying on behalf of the university during the late 1980's. In 1989, the Friends of the Accounting Department created the William F. Putnam Scholarship, which is awarded annually to high-achieving accounting students. In 1993, Bill was named a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor the Darla Moore School of Business bestows. Also, in 1993, he received the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Carroll Campbell. Bill was awarded an honorary Doctor of Education from the University of South Carolina in 2015. Family was very important to Bill and he especially enjoyed their time together at Christmas, traveling with Marie, visits to Edisto Beach and classic cars. Bill loved playing golf, was a member of the Wildewood Country Club, and the Palmetto Club. He was a faithful member of North Trenholm Baptist Church and the Early Risers Sunday School class. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his daughter, Lynn Putnam Richardson (Kenny); step-children, Shannon Schram (Al), Stephen Craft; grandchildren, Greg Putnam (Christine), Monty Putnam (Rachel), Matt Richardson (Christie), Caroline Glenn (Mikey); step-grandchildren, Kyle Schram, Rachel Schram, Caitlin Schram; 10 great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Imogene "Jimmie" Scoggins; and son, Billy Scoggins Putnam. A service will be held at 12 o'clock, Tuesday, February 18th, in the worship center at North Trenholm Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the church chapel beginning at 11 o'clock. A private burial will be held in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be to North Trenholm Baptist Church, Finish the Race Fund, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close