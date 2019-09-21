Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Bill" Gresham Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Service 3:00 PM Northeast Presbyterian Church 601 Polo Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William R. "Bill" Gresham, Jr. COLUMBIA William Ralph Gresham, Jr., of Columbia, died Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born in Dadeville, Alabama, he was a son of the late William Ralph, Sr., and Ernestine Pinkston Gresham. What can we say about the legacy of Bill? Let's start with his public legacy. After graduating from the University of Georgia, this perpetual "Bull Dawg" fan was hired by the privately held manufacturing and textile company, Milliken. He began his 30 plus year career in the small-town of Abbeville, SC. He rapidly advanced his versatile career with Milliken from Abbeville to LaGrange, GA., to open the first Milliken facility in Ontario, Canada. After launching Milliken in Canada, he ran a separate division in Grand Rapids, MI. He always held the vision of owning his own company. It was only after his two children were educated, employed and insured, that he took the leap of faith with the steadfast support of his wife, to acquire McWaters in Columbia, SC. Under his supervision, he hired a talented team of professionals, including his son, William, and expanded outside of Columbia to a total of four locations, including Augusta, Savannah and Charleston. Now regarding his personal legacy, he was a man driven by is dreams and values. His core values were simple; Faith, Family, Football and his five grandchildren, who occupied all four chambers of his heart and everything around it. Simply put, he was a steward. He took on difficult issues and didn't shirk the spotlight when the right thing needed to be done. He was a moral leader. He opened doors of all types; from buying a tire for an unsuspecting someone out of the blue, to paving the way for many, including a world class entrepreneur. His private legacy leaves us with his beloved wife, Linda, his beloved children, Mary Anne and William, and his beloved grandchildren. His final wishes were to celebrate the good in life. Keep your "eyes on the sparrow", Never take anything for granted and to remember, It's a Wonderful World. Survivors include his wife, Linda Simpson Gresham; son, William Ralph Gresham, III (Toni), daughter, Mary Anne Gresham, all of Columbia; grandsons, John Marschalk Berry, Jr, of Rome, Italy, Wesley Grant Berry, of Longmont, CO, Daniel Foster Berry, of Charleston, SC, William Ralph Gresham IV, of Atlanta, GA, and Cooper Sullivan Gresham, of Columbia. The service for Mr. Gresham will be held 3 o'clock, Monday, September 23rd, at Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road, Columbia, with the Rev. Dr. George D. Crow, III, officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 o'clock, Sunday afternoon at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family would like to thank Bill's nurses, Wendy at SCOA and his hospice nurse, Shely and nurse, Molly, who is with Columbia Medical Group; as well as Dr. Sarkis Derderian and Dr. Ruben Mayer, both of whom were not just his physicians but his friends as well. Memorials may be made to the , SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210 or to Northeast Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 60 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223 Memories and condolences may be shared at

