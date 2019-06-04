William "Bill" R. Mothershead COLUMBIA - William "Bill" R. Mothershead, 44, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Bill was born on February 15, 1975, in Cheverly, MD. He worked as a Building Equipment Mechanic for the USPS in Columbia, SC. He was a lifelong Redskins fan, an avid griller, and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, 4 sons: Shane Hawkins, Jesse, Aaron & Derek (DJ) Mothershead, as well as numerous siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins. His is preceded in death by his parents, Royal (Sonny) and Joneta Mothershead. A celebration of life will be held at New Kirk Presbyterian Church, 491 Langford Rd, Blythewood, SC on Saturday, June 8th, 2pm. Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to New Kirk Presbyterian Church or BSA Troop 633. Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in The State on June 4, 2019