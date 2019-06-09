Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ragin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William M. Ragin OCTOBER 2, 1939 JUNE 3, 2019 NAPLES, FL - William Ragin of Naples, FL passed away early Monday morning, June 3rd. He was born October 2, 1939 in Orlando, FL to Andrew and Carolyn (Mason) Ragin. Bill attended school in Orlando, FL. He then joined the USAF and was based at Lowry AFB in Denver, CO. He worked in tech support and electronics on several airplanes and was also a tech instructor. He attended the University of Colorado in Denver; CO. Bill had a long career in computers as a programmer/ analyst for several of the well-known high tech companies. Bill enjoyed traveling, cruises and road trips to our National Parks. He enjoyed WWII history and the history of airplanes. William is preceded by his parents Andrew Ragin, Carolyn (Mason) Ragin and his step-father Nels Frid. He is also preceded by his sister Dorothea Jackson. William is survived by his loving wife and best friend Andrea (Libby) Ragin. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia (Kurt) Pena and loved granddaughter Marisol Pena. William is also survived by two brothers Robert (Mary Beth) Ragin and Mike Ragin, and brother-in-law Ted (Bobbi) Libby. The inurnment will take place at Palm Cemetery in Winter Park, FL at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned Since 1978.

William M. Ragin OCTOBER 2, 1939 JUNE 3, 2019 NAPLES, FL - William Ragin of Naples, FL passed away early Monday morning, June 3rd. He was born October 2, 1939 in Orlando, FL to Andrew and Carolyn (Mason) Ragin. Bill attended school in Orlando, FL. He then joined the USAF and was based at Lowry AFB in Denver, CO. He worked in tech support and electronics on several airplanes and was also a tech instructor. He attended the University of Colorado in Denver; CO. Bill had a long career in computers as a programmer/ analyst for several of the well-known high tech companies. Bill enjoyed traveling, cruises and road trips to our National Parks. He enjoyed WWII history and the history of airplanes. William is preceded by his parents Andrew Ragin, Carolyn (Mason) Ragin and his step-father Nels Frid. He is also preceded by his sister Dorothea Jackson. William is survived by his loving wife and best friend Andrea (Libby) Ragin. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia (Kurt) Pena and loved granddaughter Marisol Pena. William is also survived by two brothers Robert (Mary Beth) Ragin and Mike Ragin, and brother-in-law Ted (Bobbi) Libby. The inurnment will take place at Palm Cemetery in Winter Park, FL at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned Since 1978. Published in The State on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close