William Rhett Bush WEST COLUMBIA - William Rhett Bush, 86, of West Columbia, South Carolina passed away February 24, 2020. He was born on April 17, 1933 in Ward, SC to the late John Bruce and Marie Buddin Bush. William was a veteran of the US Navy. William is survived by his wife, Hyon Bush; siblings, Maude Andrews, Mary Harris (Richard) and Margaret Canova. Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC with burial in Elmwood Cemetery and Gardens, Columbia, SC. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2020