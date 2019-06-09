Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Rich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Sumter Rich LEXINGTON - William "Bill" Sumter Rich age 88 of Lexington SC passed away peacefully on his way to 'work" with his son by his side. BIll was born in Manning SC on August 10, 1930 and passed on June 6th 2019. Bill also known as Backy to many leaves behind a large legacy of family & friends including son Bill Rich III & Family, Sheri Smith & Family, granddaughters Jessica Rich Nunn & Dana Howell, great grandson James William Nunn (his name sake) along with many other grand children. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Elaine Rich, son Joey Rich, daughter Nannette Rich, seven sisters and his parents. He believed in working hard & dedicated his life to his family by helping others unconditionally. He touched so many lives with his kind words & pure heart. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 12th at Cherokee Presbyterian 3622 Augusta highway, Gilbert, SC 29054

