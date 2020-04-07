William Richard DuPuis (1954 - 2020)
William Richard DuPuis LUGOFF A service to celebrate the life of William Richard DuPuis, 66, will be at a later date. Mr. Dupuis passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Kershaw Health. Born in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of the late Hugh Eugene and Margaret Mary Faber DuPuis. He retired from International Paper. He enjoyed golf and reading. Surviving are his wife, Delores Jean Brazier DuPuis; sons, William Erik DuPuis (Samantha) of Columbia and Neil Eugene DuPuis (Pamela) of Lugoff; brothers, Scott DuPuis and Glen DuPuis; sisters, Peggy Fouty (David) and Sherry Bougan (Tom); and 9 grandchildren. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2020
