William Ricks AUSTIN, TX - Mr. William Ricks, 92 years old, affectionately known by his family as Papa, Uncle William & Uncle Rick was the second son born to the late Arthur & Bertha Ricks of Mount Vernon, Georgia. He departed this earthly life and passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. After graduating from high school, he attended Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina for two years and was drafted to the US Army where he served for two years during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He retired from the US Postal Service with 40 years of service as a Motor Vehicle Driver, was a faithful member & Steward of Bethel A.M.E. Church for over 50 years and Sidney Park C.M.E. Church for over 10 years in Columbia. His beloved wife, Edith Hall Ricks predeceased him 9 years ago where they were married for over 50 years. William is survived by his loving daughter Virginia R. Pearson, son-in-law Eric Pearson and grandson Christian "Chip" Pearson where he lived in Texas for the last 7 years. He will be truly missed by his two sister-in-law's, Wilhelmina Hall of Gaston, SC, Lessie Baltazar of Brooklyn, NY, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private service and burial will be held at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia.



