William Robert "Robby" Bates, Jr. LEXINGTON - William Robert "Robby" Bates, Jr. of Lexington passed away peacefully at his residence Friday April 3, 2020, at the age of 64. He was born on July 30, 1955 in Columbia, SC. Robby was the son of the late William Robert Bates, Sr. And Eleanor Sanders Bates. Robby graduated from Columbia High School. He was a longtime employee of Carolina Eastman and later owned his own business, Bates Hauling and Backhoe, before he eventually retired. Robby was a longtime member of Red Bank Baptist Church. He was a lifelong animal lover but his greatest passion was attending antique car shows. Robby was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Karen Bates; uncle, Melbourne Clarke and numerous cousins. Due to the current Covid-19 health pandemic, and out of concern for the health of his friends, a private graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 10, 2020 at Woodridge Memorial Park, with a memorial service to be held at Red Bank Baptist Church at a later date. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2020