William Robert "Billy" Kelly COLUMBIA William Robert "Billy" Kelly, 75, of Columbia S.C. passed away July 7, 2019. Billy was the son of Benjamin Edward Kelly and Sadie Segars Kelly. He was born in Columbia April 24, 1944 and was a resident at The Midlands Center in Columbia. Survivors include his sister-in-law, Sandra Kelly McKinney, Nephews, Benjamin Edward Kelly III, Gregory Todd Kelly and William Rhett Kelly. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Benjamin Edward Kelly Jr. and a sister, Barbara Ann Kelly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the Staff at The Midlands Center for their loving care and support of Billy for many years. Memorials may be made to The Midlands Center Family Council, 8301 Farrow Rd. Columbia S.C. 29301 in his memory. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on July 10, 2019