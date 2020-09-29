1/
William Ronald Porter
1936 - 2020
April 27, 1936 - September 27, 2020
Saluda, South Carolina - On September 27, 2020, William Ronald Porter, 84, departed this earth to go to his heavenly home.
Born in Saluda County and a son of the late John Henry Porter and Fannie Lee Edwards Porter, he was the husband of Betty Easler Porter. Mr. Porter was a US Air Force veteran and was a retired area supervisor with South Carolina Electric & Gas. He was a lifelong member of Emory United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Senior Sunday School Class. He was a founding member of the Emory Community Club and an alumni of Emory School. He served 55 years with the American Legion.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Easler Porter, three daughters, Gwendolyn Elaine Smith (Ricky) of Saluda, Pamela Porter Rogers of Saluda and Rhonda Porter Thomas (Gregg) of Johnson, a son, William Randall Porter (Kimberly) of Saluda, two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Clamp of Saluda and Doris P. Forrest of North Augusta, a brother, George Donald Porter of Saluda, nine grandchildren, Rena, Dana, Hannah, Alex, Will, Makayla, Brandon, Tara and Heather and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. Porter was preceded in death by three brothers, Lewis Edwards Porter, Thomas Richard Porter and James Everett Porter and two sisters, Alice Rebecca Waters and Willie Ruth Langford.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Jerry Pickens and Rev. Ken Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Due to COVID-19, the family asks those attending to practice social distancing and to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emory United Methodist Church, 423 Emory Rd., Saluda, SC 29138 or to the charity of one's choice.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The State on Sep. 29, 2020.
