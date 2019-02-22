William David Schmidt COLUMBIA Memorial Service for William David Schmidt, 76, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Mr. Schmidt passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in Denver, Colorado, he was a son of the late William Adam Schmidt and Marie Kuxhaus Schmidt. Bill was a graduate of Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Colorado, where he played football and baseball, and attended the University of Wyoming on a baseball scholarship. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps Reserves. A true Clemson enthusiast, Bill enjoyed Tiger football and all Clemson sports. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Patricia Perkins Schmidt; daughter, Wendy (Jon) Baughman; son, Casey (Dana) Schmidt; grandchildren, Jack, Ben, and Kate. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Schmidt. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Schmidt.
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
(803) 732-2211
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019