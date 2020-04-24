Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Seward Mason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Seward "Bill" Mason WINNSBORO - William Seward "Bill" Mason, III, was born on February 18, 1949, in Winnsboro. He passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was the son of the late William Seward, Jr. and Mary Frances Stevenson Mason. He is survived by a brother, Robert Stevenson "Bobby" Mason (Beth); sister, Kathryn Mason Lybrand (Ted); sister in law, Connie Williams Mason; nephew, Robert Stevenson Mason, Jr. (Rebecca); niece, Lauren Mason Gregory (Jeff); and great nephews, Ethan and Cameron. Billy worked as a Professional Tennis Instructor at the City of Columbia's Tennis Center for over 30 years. The family expresses heart felt appreciation to the Caris Healthcare and FirstLight Home Care during his illness. A private graveside service will be held at Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Mason family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.

