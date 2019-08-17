William T. Wallace, Sr. SLIDELL, LA - William T. Wallace Sr., a retired Chaplin in the United States Air Force who earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel during twenty years of service, died August 3, 2019, at the age of 91. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com to view the obituary and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements.
Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2019