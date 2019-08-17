William T. Wallace Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William T. Wallace Sr..
Service Information
Bullock Funeral Home
1190 Wilson Hall Road
Sumter, SC
29150
(803)-469-3400
Obituary
Send Flowers

William T. Wallace, Sr. SLIDELL, LA - William T. Wallace Sr., a retired Chaplin in the United States Air Force who earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel during twenty years of service, died August 3, 2019, at the age of 91. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com to view the obituary and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter for the arrangements.
Published in The State on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.