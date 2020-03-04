William Terry Shealy GASTON Mr. William Terry Shealy, 58, entered into rest on Sunday March 1, 2020. Terry is the father of Kristin Renee Shealy, Rebecca Elise (Aaron) Noe, and William Terry "T.J" Shealy, Jr. Their mother is Rose Marie Reynolds. He is the grandfather of Loriana Marie Taylor, Charley Elise McCorkle, Rylee Madison-Grace Noe, Kennedy Rose Bolton, and Aaron Duwayne Noe, Jr. Terry is the brother of Deborah Ann Shealy and George Arthur (Robin) Shealy. He is the uncle of Casey Shealy, Shane Shealy, Hilliary Billups, and Eric Phillips. He is preceded in death by his parents William Arthur Shealy and Rugie Jeanette Bailey Stone. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm on Thursday March 5, 2020 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Memorial Service will follow at 7 pm. Condolences may be made to the Shealy family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2020