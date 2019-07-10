Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Troy Norris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Troy Norris WEST COLUMBIA - William Troy Norris, 51, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1968 in Columbia, SC. Troy is survived by his parents Marilyn G. Norris and William Donald Norris of West Columbia; his brothers Brian Norris and Dondi Flowers (Yvonne); his aunt Deloris G. Richardson; his wife Bridget M. Lomoriello; his son Ryan Rogers; two step-daughters Caylin Lomoriello and Aly Lomoriello, and 3 beloved pets Charly, Delilah and Lucy. Troy graduated from Brookland Cayce High School, then attended Spartanburg Methodist. After college he joined the family business, The Rogue, at Dutch Square, which was opened by his father in 1970. In 2015 Troy joined ownership with his father and helped relocate The Rogue to Colonial Village. T-roy, as many call him, had such a big, caring heart. The only thing larger was his love for his family. Visitation will be at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in West Columbia on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:0011:30 a.m., with service following at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1500 Sunset Blvd West Columbia, SC 29169.

William Troy Norris WEST COLUMBIA - William Troy Norris, 51, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born on February 2, 1968 in Columbia, SC. Troy is survived by his parents Marilyn G. Norris and William Donald Norris of West Columbia; his brothers Brian Norris and Dondi Flowers (Yvonne); his aunt Deloris G. Richardson; his wife Bridget M. Lomoriello; his son Ryan Rogers; two step-daughters Caylin Lomoriello and Aly Lomoriello, and 3 beloved pets Charly, Delilah and Lucy. Troy graduated from Brookland Cayce High School, then attended Spartanburg Methodist. After college he joined the family business, The Rogue, at Dutch Square, which was opened by his father in 1970. In 2015 Troy joined ownership with his father and helped relocate The Rogue to Colonial Village. T-roy, as many call him, had such a big, caring heart. The only thing larger was his love for his family. Visitation will be at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in West Columbia on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:0011:30 a.m., with service following at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1500 Sunset Blvd West Columbia, SC 29169. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411 Published in The State on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close