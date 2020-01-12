Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Tuller Jr.. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community 1 Still Hopes Dr West Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of the Apostles 1520 Bull St Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Billy" Henry Tuller, Jr. COLUMBIA - William "Billy" Henry Tuller, Jr., 80, of Columbia, died unexpectedly Friday, January 10, 2020. A lifelong resident of Columbia, Mr. Tuller was born January 1, 1940, a son of William Henry Tuller and Anne Cordell Ehrlich Tuller. Mr. Tuller joined the Army Reserves in 1958 and graduated with a BA from the University of South Carolina. He remained an avid Gamecock fan his entire life. Mr. Tuller was President and CEO of Tuller Oil Company/SEACO, Inc. He was an active member and past president of the Five Points Rotary Club and the Columbia Cotillion. Mr. Tuller was instrumental in the development of Church of the Apostles and actively involved throughout the years at All Saints Church, Pawleys Island. The most important fact about Billy Tuller is that he was a profoundly loving man. He loved God, adored his wife, Ginny, his children, grandchildren, and friends across many miles and many decades. He faithfully attended to caring for those he loved, anticipating and meeting their needs with a deep and faithful joy. The final weeks of his life were spent doing that which he most cherished, celebrating life with his family and friends, and celebrating the many blessings poured out on him. Survivors include his wife, Virginia DuBose Tuller; daughter, Virginia Beverly Allen Tuller; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Richmond Tuller McElveen (Louis); grandchildren, William Porcher DuBose Tuller, Jr., Elizabeth Austin Tuller and Virginia Grace Tuller; sisters, Anne Cordele Tuller of Columbia, Mary Tuller Davis (Craig) of Ridgeway, and Elizabeth Tuller of Columbia; brothers, John Gladden Tuller (Sandra) of Honeoye Falls, NY., Michael Hayden Tuller (Leslie) of Lexington; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Porcher DuBose Tuller; his brother, Frank Norman Tuller and his sister, Martine Joyner Tuller. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 o'clock, Monday, January 13th, at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, 1 Still Hopes Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169. A funeral service for Mr. Tuller will be held at 11 o'clock on Wednesday, January 15th at Church of the Apostles, 1520 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201 with The Very Rev'd. Charles "Chip" Edgar and The Very Rev'd. John Barr officiating. A second reception will follow at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Church of the Apostles or to the .

William "Billy" Henry Tuller, Jr. COLUMBIA - William "Billy" Henry Tuller, Jr., 80, of Columbia, died unexpectedly Friday, January 10, 2020. A lifelong resident of Columbia, Mr. Tuller was born January 1, 1940, a son of William Henry Tuller and Anne Cordell Ehrlich Tuller. Mr. Tuller joined the Army Reserves in 1958 and graduated with a BA from the University of South Carolina. He remained an avid Gamecock fan his entire life. Mr. Tuller was President and CEO of Tuller Oil Company/SEACO, Inc. He was an active member and past president of the Five Points Rotary Club and the Columbia Cotillion. Mr. Tuller was instrumental in the development of Church of the Apostles and actively involved throughout the years at All Saints Church, Pawleys Island. The most important fact about Billy Tuller is that he was a profoundly loving man. He loved God, adored his wife, Ginny, his children, grandchildren, and friends across many miles and many decades. He faithfully attended to caring for those he loved, anticipating and meeting their needs with a deep and faithful joy. The final weeks of his life were spent doing that which he most cherished, celebrating life with his family and friends, and celebrating the many blessings poured out on him. Survivors include his wife, Virginia DuBose Tuller; daughter, Virginia Beverly Allen Tuller; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Richmond Tuller McElveen (Louis); grandchildren, William Porcher DuBose Tuller, Jr., Elizabeth Austin Tuller and Virginia Grace Tuller; sisters, Anne Cordele Tuller of Columbia, Mary Tuller Davis (Craig) of Ridgeway, and Elizabeth Tuller of Columbia; brothers, John Gladden Tuller (Sandra) of Honeoye Falls, NY., Michael Hayden Tuller (Leslie) of Lexington; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Porcher DuBose Tuller; his brother, Frank Norman Tuller and his sister, Martine Joyner Tuller. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 o'clock, Monday, January 13th, at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, 1 Still Hopes Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169. A funeral service for Mr. Tuller will be held at 11 o'clock on Wednesday, January 15th at Church of the Apostles, 1520 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201 with The Very Rev'd. Charles "Chip" Edgar and The Very Rev'd. John Barr officiating. A second reception will follow at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Church of the Apostles or to the . Published in The State on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations