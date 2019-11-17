William "Bill" Paul Veld COLUMBIA - The family of William "Bill" Paul Veld, 72, will greet friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Mr. Veld passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in the Netherlands, he was a son of the late Bert and Sylvia Kingma Veld. He was the husband, of almost 47 years to Susan Veld. Bill was an avid golfer. He had a love of the ocean and deep sea fishing. He was a devoted husband, father, and Papa to his "light of his life" Xander. Bill loved spending time with friends and enjoying good food. Surviving are his wife, Susan; sons, William Andrew Veld (Chrystal), Erik Joseph Veld; and grandson, William Xander Veld. He is also survived by brothers, Paul Veld (Frieda), Peter Veld (Janice); two sisters, Susan Bontkes (Peter) and Winnie Wruck (Harry). He was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Veld. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Nov. 17, 2019