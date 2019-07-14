William Wallace Altman, Jr WEST COLUMBIA - William Bill" Wallace Altman,Jr., (83) died June 21, 2019 at his home in West Columbia, S. C. A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Directions Church of Lexington, S. C. Bill was born June 12, 1936 in Columbia S. C. He was predeceased by his parents, William Wallace and Burgess Langston Altman, and his sister, Dora Norment Altman. He was a graduate of Johnsonville High School and University of South Carolina. He served as a special agent with the U S Dept. of the Treasury until his retirement. Bill's legacy lives on through his contributions and preservation to the arts and his dedication to his loved ones. He was an artist, master of clay, writer, and an avid collector. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gloria Robinson, of West Columbia, his 2 children, William W. Altman III, and Angela Miller, his 2 stepsons, Richard Robinson (Brandy) and Kevin Robinson (Katie) and 6 grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Ellen Turbeville (Wayne) of Marion, S. C. And Mary Triplett (Greg) of Watkinsville, Ga. Memorials may be sent to: Directions Church, 5347 Sunset Blvd., Suite C, Lexington, S. C. 29072

