William Quillian Wansley (Bill) COLUMBIA - William Quillian Wansley (Bill) of Columbia SC went to be with our Lord on July 17, 2020. Bill (83) was born in Columbia and was the son of the late Gaines L. and Anne Sue Hammond Wansley. Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Juanese Mishoe Wansley and his brother Gaines L. Wansley, II. Bill was a long standing member of St. Andrews Baptist Church and the Earlewood Lodge A.M.F. #371. He was BIC of Bill Wansley Realty, Inc. and serviced the West Columbia-Lexington area for over 40 years. He helped many families purchase homes that would not have otherwise considered homeownership, he genuinely enjoyed seeking solutions to help others. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. Loved to make people laugh! He was very generous, caring and supportive and was known for his humorous stories and quick wit. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his three children, Wendy Wansley Marsh, Will Wansley, Jr., and Wally Wansley (Terry). Four grandchildren, Jacob Wansley (Hannah), Benjamin Wansley, Chelsea Wansley and Joseph Marsh. He met his new first great grandchild Oliver Wansley before leaving this world. The family would also like to give recognition to all of his caregivers at NHC of Lexington and Brookdale of Irmo, you are all real Blessings in the lives you touch. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Woodridge Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodridge Memorial Park and Gardens. Family will receive friends following the service in the Mausoleum Chapel. Memorials may be made to Christian Children's Fund. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the State's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all.



