Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29505 (803)-771-7990 Service 2:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Visitation Following Services Trinity Episcopal Cathedral

William Watson Chamblin COLUMBIA - Mr. William Watson Chamblin, 93, passed away peacefully at home on December 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on March 25, 1926, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, he was the youngest child of the late Belfield Turner and Mayme Hood Chamblin. He attended public schools in Memphis, Tennessee, and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1950 with a degree in Political Science. He married Joan Alston James on September 6, 1952 in Good Sheppard Episcopal Church in Columbia, South Carolina. In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by his daughter, Anne Chamblin Draffin; his son, William Watson Chamblin Jr. and his wife Frannie; grandchildren, Grace Draffin Moore (Stuart), John Carlisle Draffin (SarahAnn), William James Draffin (Erin Carroll), Mary Alice Chamblin, and Elizabeth Anne Chamblin; and great-grandchildren, Joan Alston Moore, AnnSawyer Virgina Draffin, Margaret Stuart Moore, John Watson Draffin, and Charlotte Kate Carroll. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Belfield Turner Chamblin Jr., Margaret Chamblin Deal and James Hood Chamblin. Mr. Chamblin retired as a mortgage banking executive, and served as past member and president of The Mortgage Banking Association of the Carolinas. He honorably served in the United States Army Infantry in World War II and Korea, and was awarded the Silver Star, the Purple Heart and the Combat Infantryman Badge. He retired as a Colonel in the US Army Reserve. Mr. Chamblin was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Forest Lake Club, the Quadrille and a member and past president of The Camellia Ball. Services for Mr. Chamblin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral with The Reverend Patricia C. Malanuk officiating. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service in Satterlee Hall. Interment will be private. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, or a . The family wishes to thank Elease, Kelly, Myrtis, Lena, Sarah, Heaven, and Cheryl for their compassionate care and attention to Mr. Chamblin. We are so appreciative of their support. Memories may be shared at

