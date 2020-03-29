Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Whitfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Whitfield SALUDA, SC - William (Bill) A. Whitfield, husband of Carol Lee Watson Whitfield passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 on the 17 th anniversary of his liver transplant. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2019. Mr. Whitfield was born in Anderson County, South Carolina on June 28, 1942 to Clarence William and Maude Langston Whitfield. Mr. Whitfield graduated from Pendleton High School in 1960 and was voted "Most Dependable" by his senior class a character trait that defined him throughout his 77 years. He graduated from Clemson University in January 1965 with a BS in Agricultural Education, a Master's Degree in Administration and Supervision in 1975, and an Educational Specialist Degree in 1980. He taught Vocational Agriculture, Agriculture Mechanics and Horticulture for 16 years and then served as Principal for 16 years, retiring in 1995. He established the Saluda Tractor & Equipment Company in 1996 and later did contract work for Southern States Cooperative until 2019. After fighting a rare liver disease, sclerosing cholangitis, for over ten years, he had a liver transplant on March 27, 2003 which saved his life. At Pendleton High School, he was treasurer of his senior class, president of the Future Farmers of America, a bus driver and received many awards during his FFA years, most notably the State Forestry Award which allowed him to travel to Kansas City by train to the National FFA Convention. At Clemson College (University), he was a member of the Army ROTC, Alpha Tau Alpha and Alpha Zeta fraternities and served on the Agrarian Magazine Staff. During his years as a teacher, he was advisor for the Future Farmers of America; had two National Ag Mechanics teams who placed 2 nd and 6 th in the nation; one national Horticulture team, one national livestock judging team, and one national soil judging team. He received numerous awards throughout his teaching career: "Teacher of Teachers", honorary American Farmer degree and the United States Steel Young Teacher of the Year award. He served as President of the South Carolina Ag Teachers Association. As advisor and treasurer of the Saluda Young Farmers Association for 35 years, he helped establish the Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship Program using proceeds from the annual tractor pull. Throughout the years, the Association received the Georgia Tractor Pullers Association "Pull of the Year" award and the National Tractor Puller Association "Pull of the Year". He was the advisor to two State Young Farmer of the Year recipients. As principal of Saluda High School, he implemented "Writing across the Curriculum", received the State Secondary Principal of the Year award and was President of the Class AA Athletics Association. He had a special bond with all his faculty members, but most especially "The Way We Were" staff. Mr. Whitfield received the Civitan "Citizen of the Year" award, the Saluda County Farm/City "Citizen of the Year" award, and was inducted into the Saluda High School Hall of Fame in 2016. Mr. Whitfield served in many community and civic organizations. He served on the Piedmont Technical College Board of Commissioners over twenty years and served as Chairman for five years. He is a member of the Piedmont Technical College Foundation Board and also served on the President Search Committee. He was instrumental in the construction of the Saluda, McCormick, Abbeville and Newberry PTC campuses and also received the Outstanding Leadership Award from Piedmont Technical College. His life has been defined by service, but his most cherished post was on the Chosen Children Ministries board were he served as chairman for several years. He and his wife, Carol, led multiple mission trips to Nicaragua over sixteen years. Last year in February marked their 29 th trip to Nicaragua. Mr. Whitfield was a charter member of Saluda Baptist Church. He served on the initial Board of Deacons in 1969 and many other terms throughout the years until his health declined last year. He served as Chairman of the Deacons for many years, along with chairing the Finance Committee and the Pastor search committee. He served as Chairman for the Building Committee for the new sanctuary, the fellowship building and the most recent renovation. He loved his Lord, his family and his church family at Saluda Baptist Church. Mr. Whitfield was a member of the Saluda Soil and Water Commission for ten years and served as chairman for five. He was a former trustee at North Greenville University, and was formerly on Saluda Town Council, the Town Planning Commission and the Capital Bank Advisory Board. Of everything that has been listed above, his greatest love, other than his Savior, was his family. He and Carol were married for 54 years and he loved his two sons, Warren and Roman unconditionally and he adored his four grandchildren, Will, Weston, Anna Caroline and Noah. His family will miss his quiet manner, his ability to "fix" anything, his firm handshake and his steadfast love for each of them. In addition to his wife Carol, he is survived by his two sons, Warren (Leigh) of Calhoun, GA along with their children Will and Anna Caroline, and Roman of Johnston, SC along with his children Weston and Noah. He is also survived by a brother Jack (Johnnie) Whitfield of Pendleton, SC and a sister, Anne (Ken) McMahan of Pendleton, SC. He was predeceased by an infant son, Gregory Whitfield. Graveside services will be held for the immediate family. After the unprecedented situation in our world settles, there will be a Celebration of Life held at Saluda Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to the Nicaragua Yellow Bag Project, c/o Saluda Baptist Church, 112 West Wheeler Circle, Saluda, SC 29138. The Whitfields would like to thank the countless friends and family who offered prayers during his illness and to the physicians and staff at MUSC for their exceptional care. The greatest thanks of all go to the family of a 27-year-old male who selflessly donated his liver allowing Bill to have seventeen bonus years of life. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

