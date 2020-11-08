William "Billy" Whittington
November 1, 2020
Hickory, North Carolina - William A. "Billy" Whittington, 69, passed away at his home on November 1, 2020. A private graveside service was held in the Baker Cemetery in Marion, SC.
Mr. Whittington was born in Florence, SC a son of the late Edward White Whittington and Sara Baker Whittington. He was a graduate of Marion High School and received his Masters in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina. He had a long career with Oxford Industries and Bosch before retiring as a Senior Project Manager with Corning. Mr. Whittington was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Hickory, NC.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Brown Whittington of the home; brothers, Edward W. Whittington and his wife, Donna Meares Whittington of Mullins, SC, John M. Whittington and his wife, Jane Myers Whittington of Marion, SC.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association (ALS.org
) 4 N. Blount Street, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27601.
