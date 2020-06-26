William Zadonia WEST COLUMBIA William "Bill" Zadonia, 70, joined the love of his life, Christine, in heaven on June 23, 2020. Originally from Michigan, Bill and Chris relocated to South Carolina approximately ten years ago making friends everywhere they went. Always willing to lend a hand, Bill was quick to take you under his wing. He never met a stranger, and you knew he loved you by how much he teased you. Bill is survived by his mother, June Zadonia; daughters, Deanna (Philip) Fetting and Amy (Brian) Blackburn; grandchildren, Chelsea, Drew, Austin, Zachary, and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Niall, Brooklyn, and Louis; his best friend, Dawson Sams, and faithful dog, Lucky. He also leaves behind brother, Paul (Yvonne) Zadonia; brothers-in-law, Steve (Justine) Trudell and Mike Trudell; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Tom) Salgat, Patrice (Steve) Shook, Lisa (Patrick) Parlberg, and Hazel Trudell, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Christine Zadonia; father, Paul Zadonia; father and mother-in-law, Al and Shirley Trudell and brother-in-law, Fred Trudell. Bill's energy and love of life will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure to know and love him. Visitation will take place at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, on June 26, 2020 from 5:00 7:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 26, 2020.