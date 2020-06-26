William Zadonia
William Zadonia WEST COLUMBIA William "Bill" Zadonia, 70, joined the love of his life, Christine, in heaven on June 23, 2020. Originally from Michigan, Bill and Chris relocated to South Carolina approximately ten years ago making friends everywhere they went. Always willing to lend a hand, Bill was quick to take you under his wing. He never met a stranger, and you knew he loved you by how much he teased you. Bill is survived by his mother, June Zadonia; daughters, Deanna (Philip) Fetting and Amy (Brian) Blackburn; grandchildren, Chelsea, Drew, Austin, Zachary, and Olivia; great-grandchildren, Niall, Brooklyn, and Louis; his best friend, Dawson Sams, and faithful dog, Lucky. He also leaves behind brother, Paul (Yvonne) Zadonia; brothers-in-law, Steve (Justine) Trudell and Mike Trudell; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Tom) Salgat, Patrice (Steve) Shook, Lisa (Patrick) Parlberg, and Hazel Trudell, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Christine Zadonia; father, Paul Zadonia; father and mother-in-law, Al and Shirley Trudell and brother-in-law, Fred Trudell. Bill's energy and love of life will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure to know and love him. Visitation will take place at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, on June 26, 2020 from 5:00 7:00 pm with a memorial service immediately following. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Memorial service
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
