William Howard "Mr. Bob" Horton WEST COLUMBIA - MSG (Retired) William Howard "Mr. Bob" Horton, 87 entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2019 at Presbyterian Home of Columbia. He was born June 6, 1931 in Florence, Alabama to the late George Washington and Lena Vaughn Horton. Mr. Bob retired from the United States Army as Master Sergeant after 21 years of service, and retired from Richtex Brick after 16 years of service. Mr. Bob was a member of Airport Church of Christ, loved to sing, he enjoyed putting puzzles together, making model planes, cars and ships, and he was a handyman and jack of all trades. Mr. Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edith Amick Horton; daughters, Anne Powlas (David) and Karen Melton (Johnny); son, Alan Horton (Laurie); 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service for Mr. Bob will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington with visitation one hour prior to time of service. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens in West Columbia with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Mr. Bob's memory to , 107 West Park Boulevard; Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29210 (803) 731-4060. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington

