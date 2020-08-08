1/1
Willie B. Boykin
Willie B. Boykin WINNSBORO - Mr. Willie B. Boykin of 8613 US Hwy 21 Winnsboro SC passed away on Aug. 5, 2020. He is survived by a son, Calvin (Yolanda) Boulware, two brothers, James (Lillian) Boykin and Ronald (Gwendolyn) Boykin and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 1pm Sun. Aug. 9, 2020 @ New Zion AME Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sat. Aug. 8, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.

Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
AUG
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Zion AME Zion Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
