Willie B. Boykin WINNSBORO - Mr. Willie B. Boykin of 8613 US Hwy 21 Winnsboro SC passed away on Aug. 5, 2020. He is survived by a son, Calvin (Yolanda) Boulware, two brothers, James (Lillian) Boykin and Ronald (Gwendolyn) Boykin and a host of relatives and friends. Graveside service will be 1pm Sun. Aug. 9, 2020 @ New Zion AME Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sat. Aug. 8, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net
.