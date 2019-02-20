Willie Brown, Jr. ELGIN - Funeral services for Willie Brown, Jr. will be held 12:00 noon Thursday, February 21, 2018 at New Light Beulah Baptist Church, Hopkins, SC, interment will follow in the Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held Wednesday beginning at 4:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JP Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. Surviving are: his loving wife, Lucretia A. Brown; son, Steven (Cindy) Brown; daughter, Katina Brown; brother, Clinton (Sherry) Brown; sisters, Harriet Smedley, Lilah (Doug) Hester, Rosemary Eichelberger, and Wanda Miles; 5 grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and caring friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019