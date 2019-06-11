Willie Burnell Roberson

Willie Burnell Roberson WINNSBORO, SC - Funeral services for Willie Burnell Roberson, 64, will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at New Hope AME Church with burial in the New Hope AME Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 12pm-8pm today at Glover's Memorial Chapel. Born in Fairfield County, Willie Burnell Roberson died June 6, 2019. He is survived by: his wife, Felicia Mobley Roberson; two daughters, Keisha Roberson Gibbs (Lonnie), Teshenvonda Roberson Curlee; one son, Trelvin Roberson, Sr. (LaToya); six grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on June 11, 2019
