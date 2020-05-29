Willie C. Campbell LUGOFF Funeral service for Willie C. Campbell, 91, will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Eric Boone will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Campbell, husband of the late Reola Dowey Campbell, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Blaney, he was the son of the late Thomas and Ossie Ross Campbell. He retired from DuPont and was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming and hunting and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Surviving are his son, William E. Campbell (Bobbie) of Lugoff; grandchildren, Teresa Shannon, Kevin Arledge, William Campbell, Jr. and Jason Campbell; great-grandchildren, Brittney Rabon, Taylor Lee, Bonnie Arledge, Reagan West; and great great-grandchildren, Tristan and Kendal Minger, Waylon and Cole Farmer. He was predeceased by daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Buzzy Arledge; brothers, Ed, Herbert, Marvin, and Frank; and sisters, Jessie Mae, Bessie, Dora Lee, Irene, Sarah, Virginia, and Sue. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 29, 2020.