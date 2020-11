Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie E. Collins

November 23, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Willie E. Collins ,72. of Columbia passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia for the immediate family only.

Viewing will be from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the funeral home.





