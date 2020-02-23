Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Curtis Simons. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Curtis Simons COLUMBIA - Willie Curtis Simons, age 69 of Columbia, South Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Feb 19, 2020. He was born on January 30th to Mr. Herbert and Hattie (Roberson) Simons. Preceding him in death are his parents Mr. Herbert and Mrs. Hattie (Roberson) Simons as well as four sisters and six brothers. Willie is survived by his wife Patricia Dixon Simons, of Columbia, South Carolina and his two sons Neal (Claudia) Simons of Leesville, Louisiana, Travis (Nina) Simons of McKinney Texas, and daughter Lauren Simons of Hyattsville Maryland, his siblings Bernice Simons and Rudy Johnson of Washington D.C., Hattie Carolina, Joeretha Gibbs, Shirley Turner, Ruth Simons, Brother Terry Simons of Columbia, South Carolina, and a special nephew Bruce Simons. His legacy will live on through his ten grandchildren; Devay, Leila, Kameron, Darrell, Arianna, Annalina, Sydney, Isaiah, Mariah, and Mason. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 3-6 pm at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home at 2930 Colonial Dr. Columbia, South Carolina 29203. Homegoing celebration will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 am at St. John Baptist Church at 3404 West Beltline Boulevard Columbia, South Carolina 29203. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to South Carolina Oncology at 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, South Carolina 29210 or MD Anderson Cancer 1220 Holcomb Blvd. Houston, TX 77030. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

