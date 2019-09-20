Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie D. Wingard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Willie D. Wingard LEXINGTON Willie D. Wingard, widow of Hugh Seay Wingard, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Carroll Campbell Place in Lexington, SC. She was born September 8, 1931. Willie was the daughter of William Arthur Derrick and Sarah Frances Bysinger Derick and the foster daughter of Rosalee Bysinger Harman and Joseph Ed Harman. Brothers Carl Julius Derrick and Cecil D. Harman and sister, Sarah Derick Ballew predeceased Willie and she is survived by sisters, Nell D. Berrie, Aiken, SC and Annette D. Smith, West Columbia, SC and nieces and nephews. Among Willie's many accomplishments are memberships and leaderships in various organizations, including Lexington Garden Club, Life Member of The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 7. The Lexington County Beautification Committee, Lexington County Family & Community Leaders, Lexington County Historical Society, Charter member of the State Extension Retirees Association, Charter member of the Extension Secretaries Association, and The Herb Bunch. She was a member of Providence Lutheran Church, Lexington, SC and served in many capacities including Church Council, WELCA, and Sunday School Teacher. Her wishes were that contributions be made to the Providence Lutheran Church, Cemetery Fund for memorials. Willie was instrumental in the construction of the manger scene displayed each year at Providence for the community to enjoy. Contributions may also be made to the Manger Fund for upkeep of the scene. Willie and Hugh enjoyed traveling to many states in the United States, and attending the National American Legion and Auxiliary conventions throughout the country. Their travels also included most of the Canadian Provinces. A graveside funeral service will be at 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Providence Lutheran Church, 840 Old Chapin Road, Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

