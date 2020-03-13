Willie Dean Frazier COLUMBIA - Willie Dean Frazier, 68, of Columbia, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born September 8, 1951, he was the son of Lilly Brown Frazier and the late Tony Frazier. He was a graduate of SC State University and retired from the SC Dept. of Education, serving his last school as a principal at Kingstree High School, Kingstree, SC. Dean was a member of First Nazareth Baptist Church. Dean was a very loving husband, son, father, and grandfather. Dean will truly be missed by all that love him. In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving wife, Dawn Sadler Frazier; children, Terrance Frazier, Olivia Frazier and Tonya Drayton; a host of grandchildren; as well as his children by love, Donna, Shawn and Brittany. A service to celebrate Dean's life will be held 4 o'clock, Sunday, March 15th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 3 o'clock. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2020