Willie Dicks Jr.
1949 - 2020
Rev. Willie Furman Dicks, Jr.
November 12, 1949 - November 27, 2020
Sumter, South Carolina - Graveside services for Chaplain Major (Ret) William Furman Dicks, Jr., will be 12:00 noon Monday, December 7, 2020, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The public may view Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 2-6PM and again Monday from 9-10AM at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia, SC.
Chaplain Dicks transitioned Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence in Sumter, SC. Born in Sumter, he was a son of Mrs. Addell Singleton Dicks and the late Willie F. Dicks, Sr.
A lifelong man of faith, after completion of his secular education, he was licensed to preach and earned a Masters of Divinity from the Interdenominational Theological Center and Gammon Theological Seminary in Atlanta, GA. He served in the North GA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church while in school. After graduation, he served in the SC Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church until his 1985 appointment as a Chaplain in the US Air Force where he served several bases both in the US and abroad before his retirement in 2005.
Surviving are his wife Kechia Dicks; two daughters: Melissa Evette Dicks and Adriene Monique Dicks; a loving mother Addell Singleton Dicks; a brother Rev. John (Beverly) Dicks, Sr., and their children: Keisha (Patrick) Ware, Tomika (Antwan) Brown, John (Keisha) Dicks, Jr., and Kayla Dicks; three stepchildren; two sisters-in-law; five brothers-in-law; other relatives and friends. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.



Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2020.
